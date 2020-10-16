The Poetry Of Joe Biden: Part 3

The poetry of Joe Biden is the Daily Caller’s best impression of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s now-famous gaffes.

The former Vice President has become known for making strange – and often hilarious – mistakes with his words. The Daily Caller’s Vince Shkreli performs an incredible impression of Biden’s gaffes that would put Shakespeare to shame. (RELATED: Here Are Some Of 2020 Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s Greatest Gaffes)

WATCH:

Despite the media’s excuses for Biden’s gaffes, there is no shortage of examples. Recently, Biden claimed at a rally in Philadelphia that 200 million people, which is two-thirds of the entire population, have died from the coronavirus. Biden also said in February that nearly half of the U.S. population has died from gun violence since 2007. At a rally in Iowa, Biden told a crowd that “we choose truth over facts.” He also told an audience of mostly Asian and Hispanic people that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

During an ABC Townhall Thursday, a questioner brought up a May interview where the former Vice President said that if you vote for Trump, “you ain’t black,” a comment which he has apologized for.