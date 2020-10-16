Rudy Giuliani Made A Number Of Claims During His Daily Caller Interview. Here’s Where They Stand

Rudy Giuliani made a series of allegations against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his family during an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller.

Giuliani said that Biden’s family used his position to receive lucrative positions, then kicked back a portion. There’s no published evidence to support this claim.

He also said Biden plagiarized in law school and in his political career, which has been widely verified.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani made several accusations concerning Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his family during an interview with The Daily Caller.

During an exclusive interview with Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc, Giuliani said his allegations were supported by evidence he obtained from a hard drive he said belonged to the former vice president’s son, Hunter Biden. The Daily Caller News Foundation has not verified the evidence, which includes emails and photos.

“This guy has made a mockery out of being a senator and a vice president,” Giuliani, who serves as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, told the Daily Caller.

He added, “What product did they sell? I know the product they sold. They sold Joe Biden’s public office.”

Giuliani, who called Joe Biden a “decrepit little criminal,” said he obtained a copy of the hard drive from the owner of a Delaware computer hardware repair store. The store owner gave the original copy to the FBI, multiple copies to his friends and a final copy to Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello. (RELATED: Burisma Official Told Hunter Biden They Wanted To ‘Close Down’ Investigation Against Firm’s Owner, According To Unconfirmed Email)

The New York Post published the first in a series of articles reporting information, which Giuliani shared with the paper, from the alleged hard drive on Wednesday morning. One unconfirmed email appeared to indicate that Hunter Biden set up a meeting between an executive of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings and Joe Biden while he was vice president, according to the Post.

Giuliani declined to give a copy of the alleged hard drive to the Daily Caller.

Here are allegations Giuliani made during the Daily Caller’s interview Thursday.

Secret State Department Meeting

Giuliani said that information he examined on the hard drive corroborated tips he has received from confidential informants.

“I could see dates there that only Hunter Biden would know because they haven’t been published anywhere,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani said a confidential informant told hm about a meeting between Hunter Biden and then-State Department Deputy Secretary Tony Blinken. Giuliani said the informant noted the date of the alleged meeting because Hunter Biden was taken to the meeting through a “backdoor” to prevent it from being officially logged.

Giuliani said the date the informant told him lined up with dates in in the hard drive. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Giuliani Explains How He Claims He Verified Hunter Biden’s Laptop)

“That date squared exactly with the date in the hard drive and in the text message,” Giuliani said.

He didn’t explain how the information was exactly corroborated, but added that there are two or three other instances in which information on the hard drive confirmed tips he had received from informants.

No public reporting corroborates this claim.

Joe Biden’s History Of Cheating And Plagiarism

Giuliani accused Joe Biden of cheating his way through law school during the interview as well. Joe Biden attended the Syracuse University College of Law and graduated in 1968.

“I happen to know one of his law school classmates who introduced me to him 35 years ago,” Giuliani said. “He told me, ‘very nice guy, he’s so stupid you can’t imagine.’ He couldn’t get through law school. He plagiarized and then he cheated to get through law school.”

During his 1987 presidential campaign, Joe Biden admitted to plagiarizing a law review article for an assignment, The New York Times reported at the time. However, he said that it wasn’t “malevolent,” but that he misunderstood the rules for citation.

In a 1965 letter written to law school faculty, Joe Biden begged not to be dismissed, according to The Times.

“If I had intended to cheat, would I have been so stupid?” he wrote in the letter, The Times reported.

The faculty eventually decided that Joe Biden would receive an F in the class and retake it the following year, according to The Times.

Giuliani also said Joe Biden continued plagiarizing throughout his political career.

Joe Biden used excerpts from other politicians’ speeches in his own during his 1987 campaign, according to The Washington Post.

The Biden Family Finances

Giuliani also alleged that “the Biden family has become millionaires while [Joe] has been in office,” which is largely true.

Joe Biden is worth approximately $9 million, according to a 2019 Forbes report. Included in the total are two Delaware homes worth $4 million in total, other assets worth approximately $4 million and a federal pension worth about $1 million as well.

His 2019 federal tax return also shows that he earned just under $950,000 in taxable income from private positions, though his tax returns since leaving office show that he and his wife, Jill Biden, earned more than $15 million in taxable income, thanks to various speaking engagements, book deals and other positions, according to The New York Times.

Biden’s son, Hunter, has a net worth of approximately $3 million, according to an International Business Times report. He made approximately $50,000 a month while on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company. He made at least $850,000 while on the board there, according to the report.

Giuliani also emphasized that despite the Biden family’s financial success, “none of them have a skill.”

“You tell me … what did they invent that made them millionaires? What product did they sell … They sold Joe Biden’s public office. They sold out America,” Giuliani sad.

The former New York mayor also said Biden’s family received lucrative positions based on Joe Biden’s position, then kicked a portion back up to him. No public evidence supports this claim.

Giuliani pointed to a text message between Hunter Biden and his daughter as evidence of his claim.

“All during the time that I’ve been disrespected, I’ve been the one who has supported this family for 30 years, and unlike pop I’m not going to require you to give half of your salary to me,” Giuliani said, quoting the text.

That text has not been reported or confirmed, and the context of it is unknown. It also doesn’t mention other family members or offer evidence of kickbacks to the former vice president.

Additionally, there has been no reporting corroborating his claim, and no bank transfers, tax returns or other documents that point to what the former mayor alleged.

The New York Post reported another text between Hunter Biden and his daughter, Naomi, in which the daughter ask her father for $150.

“Yes I can but Naomi you really have to start to realize that once you are out of school the chances of you living like your father is a billionaire when really he’s given all his money away- is going to be a bit of a shock,” he replied.

