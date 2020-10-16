Politics

Here’s How Many Times Democrats Interrupted Amy Coney Barrett During Her Confirmation Hearings

Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Amy Coney Barrett To Be Supreme Court Justice

Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter
Font Size:

Democratic senators interrupted Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett 78 times during her confirmation hearings, according to the Republican National Committee.

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee was interrupted 78 times throughout the hearings, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel announced Friday morning. (RELATED: Barrett Could Do ‘Enduring, Explosive Damage’ On Supreme Court, Dem Senator Says)

McDaniel claimed that these interruptions were met with “zero cries of sexism or ‘mansplaining,’ from the media,” a comment that harkens to media criticisms that Vice President Mike Pence “mansplained” to Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris during the vice presidential debate.

Barrett’s confirmation hearings kicked off Monday morning and continued through Thursday afternoon. Barrett delivered a pre-written opening statement Monday, and senators questioned her Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, the senators questioned witnesses.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett leaves after testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on October 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

On Tuesday and Wednesday, lawmakers questioned Barrett minutely on her record as a judge, pushing her to discuss her opinions on a variety of political issues, including Obamacare, abortion, and same-sex marriage.

Barrett declined to indicate how she would judge issues that come before the Supreme Court. (RELATED:Here’s Amy Coney Barrett’s Advice For Young Women)

“I have no mission and no agenda,” she said, regarding whether she would follow President Donald Trump’s wishes and overturn Obamacare. “Judges don’t have campaign promises.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.