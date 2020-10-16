Here’s How Many Times Democrats Interrupted Amy Coney Barrett During Her Confirmation Hearings

Democratic senators interrupted Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett 78 times during her confirmation hearings, according to the Republican National Committee.

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee was interrupted 78 times throughout the hearings, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel announced Friday morning. (RELATED: Barrett Could Do ‘Enduring, Explosive Damage’ On Supreme Court, Dem Senator Says)

McDaniel claimed that these interruptions were met with “zero cries of sexism or ‘mansplaining,’ from the media,” a comment that harkens to media criticisms that Vice President Mike Pence “mansplained” to Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris during the vice presidential debate.

Democrats interrupted Judge Barrett 78 TIMES. Zero cries of sexism or “mansplaining” from the media. Their bias and selective outrage is unreal! #ConfirmACB pic.twitter.com/UKqkFeau0u — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 16, 2020

Barrett’s confirmation hearings kicked off Monday morning and continued through Thursday afternoon. Barrett delivered a pre-written opening statement Monday, and senators questioned her Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, the senators questioned witnesses.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, lawmakers questioned Barrett minutely on her record as a judge, pushing her to discuss her opinions on a variety of political issues, including Obamacare, abortion, and same-sex marriage.

Barrett declined to indicate how she would judge issues that come before the Supreme Court. (RELATED:Here’s Amy Coney Barrett’s Advice For Young Women)

“I have no mission and no agenda,” she said, regarding whether she would follow President Donald Trump’s wishes and overturn Obamacare. “Judges don’t have campaign promises.”

