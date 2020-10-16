Trump Administration Strikes Deal With CVS, Walgreens For Free COVID Vaccines For Residents Of Long-Term Care Facilities

The Trump administration unveiled a deal Friday with CVS and Walgreens that will give free coronavirus vaccines to nursing home residents and staff.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said trained staff from both pharmacies would administer the shots to nursing home patients and people living in long-term care facilities, which includes assisted-living facilities, adult family homes and residential care homes. The program is part of Operation Warp Speed and will be implemented once a coronavirus vaccine is available.

CVS and Walgreens will be reimbursed at a standard Medicare rate, according to Fox Business.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar called the deal “historic” in a tweet Friday.

“Our unprecedented public-private partnership with @CVSHealth and @Walgreens will provide convenient and free vaccination to residents of nursing homes across America, another historic achievement in our efforts to get a safe and effective vaccine to Americans as fast as possible,” Azar said. (RELATED: Here’s Why A Vaccine Won’t End Coronavirus Hysteria)

“Protecting the vulnerable has been the number one priority of the Trump Administration’s response to COVID-19, and that commitment will continue through distributing a safe and effective vaccine earliest to those who need it most,” he continued.

Walgreens president John Standley said the deal is critical to saving lives.

“Ensuring access to COVID-19 vaccines, particularly among our most vulnerable populations, will be critical to saving lives and helping our nation recover from the pandemic,” Standley said.