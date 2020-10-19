Peter Strzok Hired To Teach At Georgetown University

Former FBI deputy chief of counterintelligence Peter Strzok was hired by Georgetown University on Monday to teach at the Walsh School of Foreign Service.

Georgetown University’s website lists Strzok as an adjunct professor, and Strzok added his teaching position to his Twitter bio, Fox News reported. Alumni of the School of Foreign Service include Strzok, former president Bill Clinton, former Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, Bloomberg Media Group CEO Justin B. Smith, and conservative political commentator Daniel Henninger. (RELATED: Peter Strzok Says History Will See Him As A Patriot, Doubles Down On Russian Collusion)

Georgetown University hired fired FBI agent Peter Strzok as an adjunct professor | Just The News https://t.co/ZuM4FvJrKd — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) October 18, 2020

Strzok became known for anti-Trump text messages that he sent during the 2016 presidential election to FBI attorney Lisa Page, with whom he was having an extramarital affair, while he was employed by the FBI. He was fired from the FBI for the texts in 2018.

Strzok was assigned to then-special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into President Donald Trump but was removed after the text messages were discovered. Emails from 2017, which were recently released by Judicial Watch, showed Strzok saying he was worried that details of the Trump-Russia investigation would become public and be scrutinized.

A Justice Department inspector general’s report that was released in December 2019 revealed that the FBI had made 17 “significant” errors in Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) applications for warrants against former Trump campaign foreign policy advisor Carter Page. Last month, Strzok defended the FBI’s surveillance of Page, saying that the errors were due to FBI agents being “overworked.”