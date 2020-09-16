Peter Strzok Says History Will See Him As A Patriot, Doubles Down On Russian Collusion

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok said Wednesday that he believed history would ultimately view him as a patriot.

Strzok, who was part of both the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian collusion, spoke with MSNBC’s Katy Tur about how he believed history would view him 25 years down the road. (RELATED: ‘Why Don’t They Hire Peter Strzok Too?’: Dean Cain Flames MSNBC For Hiring Lisa Page)

WATCH:

Tur began by asking Strzok whether he was concerned about the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe — particularly whether he thought he might be a potential target in that investigation.

“You have said that you have not been interviewed in the Durham investigation, presumably, we’re pretty far along into it, if not coming to a close,” Tur said, asking, “Are you concerned now that you haven’t been interviewed and that you might be a target?”

Strzok said that he was not really worried about being a target, adding, “I didn’t do anything wrong, let alone illegal, nor did I see anybody else that I worked with doing anything that was inappropriate, so I’m not worried about that.”

Strzok went on to say that he was concerned that some senior people had not been approached and that Durham’s deputy had quit.

“It’s particularly concerning when I see last week his deputy, somebody he worked with for decades over a variety of complex investigations, quitting because, if you believe the reporting, the concerns that the investigation had become politically tainted, that it was being rushed for inappropriate political motives,” Strzok added, tying in the prosecutors who had quit in the Roger Stone case and the Michael Flynn case and suggesting that they presented a pattern.

“That gives me a lot of worry about what’s going on behind the scenes at the Department of Justice and with Durham’s work,” he explained.

Tur wrapped up the interview with one last question, asking, “25 years from now, how does history see you?”

“I think it sees all of us as patriots who were working as hard as we could to defend America against a Russian threat, against a Russian attack on our elections that helped elect the 45th president of the United States,” Strzok replied.