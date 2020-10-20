Ivanka Shines In Jaw-Dropping Navy Blue Dress During Trip To Milwaukee

Ivanka Trump definitely shined Tuesday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping dress during her trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the short-sleeve, navy blue dress that went down past her knees during a moderated question and answer session with Mercedes Schlapp and supporters of President Donald Trump’s reelection. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)
She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a matching blue sash and taupe colored high heels.
To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.
In several other pictures from the day’s event, the first daughter is seen wearing a trench coat and face mask during a tour of Kinetic Co. factory in Greendale, WI. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])
“Great morning in Milwaukee at The Kinetic Co., a 4th generation Wisconsin manufacturing company,” Ivanka captioned her post on Instagram, along with several pictures from the day’s events. “The PPP funds they received helped them retain their 105 employees — 70 yrs strong and counting!”
“Enjoyed my time with @mercedesschlapp at the Polish Center in Milwaukee talking about President Trump’s policies that support the hard working people of Wisconsin,” the first daughter captioned a second post, along with a few more pictures from the trip. “@RealDonaldTrump will continue to deliver for Wisconsinites for #4MoreYears!”
Ivanka’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.