Ivanka Turns Heads In Jaw-Dropping White And Gold Dress In Las Vegas

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Monday when she showed up in a jaw-dropping white dress in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the white long-sleeve number with gold buttons down the front as she joined National Press Secretary for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign Hogan Gidley for a moderated Q&A with supporters. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the terrific look with her hair pulled back into a low pony tail and taupe high heels. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

On Sunday, the first daughter visited businesses in Chandler, Arizona and

and she participated in Q&A with Gidley in Paradise Valley.

In a handful of pictures she shared on social media from her trip to the state, Ivanka looked terrific in a long-sleeve white and black number that went down to her knees.

She captioned her post, “Under President Trump’s leadership, Arizona is leading the Great American Comeback for the country. Great being back in Phoenix today campaigning for @POTUS!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Oct 11, 2020 at 7:36pm PDT

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.