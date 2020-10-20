REPORT: Florida Has More Than 50 Players Out Because Of Coronavirus

Florida’s football team reportedly still has a major coronavirus issue.

According to Nick de la Torre, the Gators have 31 positive cases for coronavirus, and players in quarantine because of contact tracing brings the total number of players out to more than 50.

Florida’s last game against LSU was canceled because of coronavirus.

The total number of players currently with positive tests, per UF, is 31. That 31 doesn’t include Mullen, other coaches, staff, trainers etc More than 50 in quarantine. — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) October 20, 2020

The good news for Florida is that their next game isn’t until October 31 against Missouri. That game was supposed to be this Saturday, but was already bumped back because of scheduling changes.

So, the Gators certainly have a little time to shake the virus before needing to take the field again.

Having said that, Florida is still in a very tough spot here. Having 31 players test positive and at least another 19 in quarantine because of contact tracing is a brutal position to be in.

The Gators are missing a substantial part of their squad, and it doesn’t look like anyone knows when they’ll return. You also have to take into account that head coach Dan Mullen has also tested positive.

Hopefully, Florida gets everything figured out soon. If not, there might be more changes to the schedule coming down the pipeline.