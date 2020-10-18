Florida Football Coach Dan Mullen Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Florida football coach Dan Mullen has coronavirus.

Mullen tweeted a statement late Saturday afternoon that he tested positive for coronavirus and that the results were "confirmed."

You can read his full statement below.

The hits just keep coming and coming for the Florida Gators. The program has already been slammed by the virus, the LSU game was postponed and things are just getting worse.

Now, the man responsible for running the Gators has tested positive for the virus.

It’s truly spectacular how quickly things fell apart for Florida. Everything seemed fine going into the A&M game.

A few days after, everything fell apart for Florida as several players tested positive and Mullen has now joined the list.

Things aren’t looking great in Gainesville at all.

Our game vs. LSU has been tentatively rescheduled for December 12th in Gainesville. https://t.co/L2q7vqPXZs — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 14, 2020

Hopefully, Florida can get the situation under control sooner than later. The last thing the Gators need is more games getting postponed.