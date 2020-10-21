Bryce Hall Allegedly Involved In A Violent Brawl At A Los Angeles Restaurant

TikTok star Bryce Hall was allegedly involved in a recent violent scuffle at a Los Angeles restaurant.

According to TMZ, Hall was at Cinco Mexican eating Monday when all hell broke loose with his crew and staffers.

TMZ reported that the restaurant claims Hall and his boys were asked to stop vaping, and the TikTok star proceeded to allegedly blow vapor in the face of a waiter.

According to the same TMZ report, Hall claimed the restaurant refused to give him back his credit card and then the brawl started after he was grabbed by a manager.

Watch the absurd video below.

Look, let's assume for the sake of argument that Hall's alleged version of events is correct and the restaurant wouldn't give him his card back.

Even if that’s true, you don’t handle it by getting physical. You call the police and let them deal with it. You don’t scrap with your boys in a public setting.

I don’t care if they give your card back or not. Again, law enforcement literally exists for such a situation. Call them and let them deal with it.

If the restaurant’s alleged version of events is correct, then it’s absolutely pathetic that things turned physical over vaping. The rules are the rules. If you don’t like them, then go somewhere else or eat at your house.

You know what you don’t do? Start physical altercations.

Also, it took me about five seconds on this kid’s Instagram page before I decided that I can’t stand him. Look how dumb some of these photos.

No matter what happened at the restaurant, I can already tell that this dude is an absolute clown.