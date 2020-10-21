Donald Trump Jr Said Military Generals Want To Stay In Afghanistan For ‘A Board Seat At Raytheon’

Donald Trump Jr. said at a Pennsylvania rally that “a board seat at Raytheon” is the reason the military is “still in Afghanistan,” according to a Boston Globe reporter.

“Don Jr tells a PA rally his father pressed US generals to explain why we’re still in Afghanistan, but they couldn’t,” Boston Globe’s Washington Deputy Bureau Chief Liz Goodwin tweeted. “‘The end goal is they want a board seat at Raytheon,’ he says.”

“Trump’s defense secretary, who he gets to pick, was a Raytheon lobbyist,” she added. (RELATED: ‘You Can’t Do This Job 1 Hour A Day, 2 Hours A Day’: Trump Jr. Is ‘Worried about Joe Biden The Other 22 Hours’)

Don Jr tells a PA rally his father pressed US generals to explain why we’re still in Afghanistan, but they couldn’t. “The end goal is they want a board seat at Raytheon,” he says. Trump’s defense secretary, who he gets to pick, was a Raytheon lobbyist. — Liz Goodwin (@lizcgoodwin) October 20, 2020

Don Jr. believes that US military generals, all whom have devoted their lives to serving this country, make decisions that place US troops in harm’s way because “they want a board seat at Raytheon.” https://t.co/84vK2kZ185 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 20, 2020

Trump Jr. also praised Jason Greenblatt, a White House envoy to the Middle East, and compared the Democratic National Convention to “an ‘I hate America zoom call,” according to Goodwin.

“When we win for America we can also make liberals cry again and, in the process, make America great again, again,” he reportedly said.

Raytheon is a technologies company specializing in aerospace and defense and says “military veterans are uniquely qualified to work at Raytheon Technologies,” on its website.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation for comment.

