Florida Gators Halt All Football Activities Until Monday Because Of Coronavirus

The Florida Gators won’t be back on a football field until next week at the earliest.

According to Alex Scarborough, head coach Dan Mullen announced Wednesday that the football program has suspended activities until Monday.

Dan Mullen says Florida is closing as a program until Monday in an effort to get back to zero positive COVID tests. — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) October 21, 2020

The decision comes after more than 50 players are reportedly out because of coronavirus testing and contact tracing.

Mullen also tested positive for coronavirus.

The total number of players currently with positive tests, per UF, is 31. That 31 doesn’t include Mullen, other coaches, staff, trainers etc More than 50 in quarantine. — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) October 20, 2020

The good news for Florida is that they don’t play this weekend, and their next game isn’t until Oct. 31 against Missouri.

So, if there was ever a time to shut things down, it’s right now knowing that there’s no game this weekend.

By shutting things down instead of waiting, it allows the Gators a nice cushion in case things temporarily get worse.

If they wait until next week to make this call and anything goes wrong, then the Missouri game is also at risk of not happening.

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that Florida figures this situation out sooner than later. The last thing we need is more games being postponed.