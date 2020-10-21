Melania Celebrates President’s ‘Putting America’s First People First’ Plan

Melania Trump praised President Donald Trump’s “Putting America’s First Peoples First” plan for Native Americans and hopes of raising awareness to key issues within Native communities.

“Proud to support the Putting America’s First Peoples First, Forgotten No More plan prioritizing support for Native Americans,” the first lady tweeted to her millions of followers Wednesday. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

“The President [and] I have worked to bring awareness to long-overlooked issues like Missing [and] Murdered Native Americans, child safety, [and] economic opportunity,” FLOTUS added, along with a link that details the Trump administration’s plan. (RELATED: Melania Calls Out Media For Focusing On ‘Self-Serving Individuals And Salacious Gossip’ Over Work To Help ‘Next Generation’)

The link details the Trump administration‘s “priorities to strengthen and preserve tribal nations, provide greater sovereignty, more economic opportunity and a higher quality of life,” per the United States Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

“We appreciate President Trump putting forward this plan today to respect tribal sovereignty, improve public safety, and invest in tribal economies, infrastructure, education and health care,” Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) shared, per the release.

“As chairman of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, we’ve worked to advance legislation in many of these areas,” he added. “That includes passing the PROGRESS Act, which promotes tribal sovereignty and economic development in Native American communities, as well as our efforts with the Administration to open the BIA Advanced Training Center at Camp Grafton in North Dakota to provide tribal law enforcement with increased training options and help improve public safety.”

Some of the highlights include, “increasing public safety in Indian Country—particularly by continuing to find solutions to longstanding challenges like missing and murdered Native Americans and the opioid and meth crises,” providing “children with access to high-quality education options” and eliminating “long-standing healthcare disparities in order to increase quality of life and life expectancy for Native Americans,” per the plan.