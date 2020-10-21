POLL: Joe Biden Leading President Trump By 3 Points In Iowa

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by three points in Iowa, according to a New York Times/Sienna College Research Institute poll published Wednesday.

When asked who they would vote for if the election were held today, 46% of respondents said that they would vote for Biden and 43% said that they would vote for Trump, according to the poll. Respondents were divided by gender, with women preferring Biden 55% – 37% and men preferring Trump 51% – 36%. (RELATED: Quinnipiac Poll Shows Biden Leading By 1% In Ohio, Trailing By 5% In Texas)

Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in Iowa, 46 to 43 percent, according to a new Times/Siena poll.

Joni Ernst leads Theresa Greenfield by 1 in the race for U.S. Senate, 45 to 44 percent.

Trump approval at 46/50https://t.co/Eb3mtqDSyu — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) October 21, 2020

The former vice president also had a 17-point lead among independents, the poll found. Of those polled, 49% of independents said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today and 32% said they would vote for Trump.

Of those who said they had already voted, 75% said they voted by mail and 23% said that they voted in-person. Trump has repeatedly criticized mail-in voting as being potentially fraudulent or prone to error.

The poll further found that 46% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly approved of the job Trump was doing, while 51% said that they somewhat or strongly disapproved. The responses were again divided by gender, with 56% of men saying they approved of Trump and only 38% of women saying the same.

The poll was conducted Oct. 18-20 and surveyed 753 likely Iowa voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.9%. Of those surveyed, 28% were Democrats, 33% were Republicans and 37% were independent.