Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Won’t Get Coronavirus Because Of A ‘Mutual Respect’

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t think he’ll get infected with coronavirus.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, OBJ doesn’t believe the virus is “going to enter this body.” Why not? Because “it’s a mutual respect” between the two sides. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, folks, that’s a real quote. I didn’t just make that up, despite how absurd it sounds.

#Browns Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t think COVID-19 is “going to enter this body. It’s a mutual respect” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 21, 2020

My friends, this is the definition of a football guy quote. There’s really no other way to describe it.

If you asked me to show you an example of a football mentality during a global pandemic, believing you can’t get coronavirus because it respects you would be it.

Right now, some of the best scientists and doctors around the world are focusing on how to solve this crisis.

OBJ? Yeah, the dude isn’t worried at all. Why would he be? Coronavirus clearly isn’t going to mess with somebody with his spirit and attitude.

Finally, this sounds exactly like something that would be said at the start of an “Always Sunny” episode right before the entire gang gets it. Stay healthy, OBJ! Cleveland needs you.