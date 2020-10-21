‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Reveals Alleged Letter From Chris Cuomo’s Building Manager Requesting He ‘Comply’ With Mask Rule

Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed an alleged letter from CNN host Chris Cuomo’s apartment building management requesting that he “comply” with the rules on face masks.

Cuomo, who has had COVID-19, often voices his support for mask-wearing on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time.” Carlson played several clips of such support during the Thursday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment, including one in which the CNN anchor said he wears the mask “for you as much as I do it for me.”

“The question is is it real?” Carlson asked. “Is this man actually Dietrich Bonhoeffer or is he Jimmy Swaggart?”

The Fox News host then showed an August letter from Cuomo’s New York City apartment building superintendent.

WATCH:

“Dear Mr. Cuomo, As I am sure as you know, because of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, on April 15th 2020, Governor Cuomo issued Executive Order 202.17 which requires anyone over the age of two to wear a face mask or cloth that cover their mouth and nose while in a public space,” the letter reads.

“You have been observed entering and exiting the building and riding the elevator without the required face coverings,” it continued. “Even though staff members have asked you to comply with this requirement, you have refused to do so. This is a violation of the executive order, building policy and it places other residents and our staff at risk. There are no exceptions to this rule and who are required to comply.”

Carlson said that the letter threatens Cuomo “with a $500 fine” for noncompliance, then told the audience that his show confirmed the letter’s authenticity with the building manager. (RELATED: CDC Director Claims Face Masks Are ‘More Guaranteed’ To Protect Him Than A COVID-19 Vaccine)

Cuomo’s wife, Christina, who has also had COVID-19, drew fire in July for posting an Instagram video of herself working out in a yoga studio without a mask.