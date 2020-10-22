Watch Aaron Eckhart And Tommy Lee Jones In The Trailer For ‘Wander’

Aaron Eckhart’s new movie “Wander” looks incredibly sinister.

The plot of the movie, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A mentally unstable private detective believes a small-town murder may be linked to the death of his daughter.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Eckhart is joined in the cast by Tommy Lee Jones, and this film looks like something that will seriously mess with our minds. Give the trailer a watch below.

Yeah, you can sign me up for this one right away. This looks like a movie that is right up my alley. This looks like something I’d 100% enjoy.

As I’ve said many times, I love dark and sinister shows and movies. I’m not really sure what that says about me, but I love them.

“Westworld,” “Ozark” and “True Detective” are some of my favorites because they keep you guessing, are incredibly dark and give you a feeling of uneasiness while watching.

It looks like “Wander” will do the exact same. Now, does that mean this film will be as good as those series? Of course not.

I’m simply saying that it looks very similar.

Plus, Tommy Lee Joens and Aaron Eckhart are both outstanding actors, which should give fans optimism about the quality of the film. You can catch “Wander” starting December 4. You know I’ll be watching it!