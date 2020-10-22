HBO Max Hits Nearly 29 Million Subscribers

Business is booming for HBO Max.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, AT&T announced Thursday that HBO’s streaming service has reached 28.7 million subscribers since launching in late May. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The company is hoping to have north of 50 million subscribers by 2025, and I’d say that’s very attainable.

What do I always say about the streaming wars? One streaming service succeeding forces all the others to do better.

If there was ever an arena where competition makes everyone better, it’s the battle between streaming services.

Netflix is currently the kind of streaming, and that’s probably not going to change anytime soon. Netflix just cranks out great originals like “Ozark,” “Highwaymen” and many others.

However, HBO seems hellbent on chasing them with its streaming service. HBO Max has all of the network’s original content like “True Detective,” “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld,” and it also offers old TV shows and originals.

In terms of quality of shows, HBO Max might even be better than Netflix, but it has a long way to go before catching its streaming rival.

No matter what, I definitely want all streaming services to do well. The better HBO does, the more money Netflix has to pump into new and bigger ideas.

I’m all for the streaming wars, and I hope you are too!