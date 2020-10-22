A stolen ballot here or a hundred undelivered ballots there seem unlikely to sway national results in an election already seeing record early voting turnout. But voter fraud — and more importantly, a variety of other ballot mishaps — can be viewed apart from the presidential contest. Where it really matters is at the local level.
‘Cheating … Is Done At The Local Level’: How Vote-By-Mail Might Hit Local Races The Hardest
(EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Adam Barnes Contributor
