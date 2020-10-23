‘This One Smells Like Dems’: Rose McGowan Accuses All Of The Tech Giants Of Censorship

Rose McGowan accused big tech companies of censorship after she said her Facebook account was “deactivated” following her plans to comment on the presidential debate.

“Facebook deactivated my account hours after I posted I would have a debate response,” the 47-year-old actress tweeted to her millions of followers in a post on Friday, along with several screenshots. (RELATED: Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman Over Her Pro-Female Oscar’s Dress)

“Twitter suppressing me,” she added. “Insta/g/YouTube/Google. “I’ve been a victim of conspiracies before this one smells like Dems.”

Facebook deactivated my account hours after I posted I would have a debate response. Twitter suppressing me. Insta/g/YouTube/Google. I’ve been a victim of conspiracies before this one smells like Dems. pic.twitter.com/NvCIey6wRT — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) October 23, 2020

In the screenshot, the “Charmed” star said that if she mentions “E*stein [Jeffrey Epstein] or Clintons or Joe Touch Them All [Biden],” she gets less than 300 likes with one million followers, per Fox News. (RELATED: Rose McGowan, Other Celebs React To Harvey Weinstein Arrest [VIDEO])

“This is not about popularity, this is corruption,” she added. “The complicity machine (creeps who couldn’t speak to girls so they changed the way we call communicate) – [Mark] Zuckerberg, [Jack] Dorsey, [Google co-founders Sergey] Brin, [Larry] Page, are (in my opinion) all in on it.”

McGowan continued, “How do I get around them? Thoughts? Am I that scary to them?”

The outlet noted, that at the time of its publication, actress’ verified Facebook account” appeared to be active with her last post dated October 19.