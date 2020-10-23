The US Embassy In Turkey Warns Of Potential Terrorist Attack On US Citizens

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Turkey issued a warning Friday after receiving credible information regarding potential terrorist attacks on U.S. citizens in Istanbul, according to their website.

The warning states that the embassy “has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against U.S. citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul, including against the U.S. Consulate General, as well as potentially other locations in Turkey.” (RELATED: Istanbul Attack Is Turkey’s Fourth Terror Incident In Less Than One Month)

The warning continues, “U.S. citizens are advised to exercise heightened caution in locations where Americans or foreigners may gather, including large office buildings or shopping malls.”

#Turkey: US Mission Turkey received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against US citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul and potentially other locations. Exercise heightened caution where Americans or foreigners may gather. https://t.co/S5Gwb6NQsA pic.twitter.com/pHyQoesEuC — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) October 23, 2020

Additionally, the warning states that until further notice all visa services will be temporarily suspended. Those who already have scheduled appointments will be receiving instructions in their email on how to reschedule.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy explained that after monitoring the security conditions in the country, a decision was made to issue the warning, according to Reuters.