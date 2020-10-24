Politics

MAGA Mask-Wearing Nuns Steal The Show At Trump Rally

Religious nuns wearing “Make America Great Again” masks at President Donald Trump’s rally excited the attention of Twitter users Saturday evening.

At least three different nuns can be seen standing behind the president as he spoke Saturday night in Circleville, Ohio. The nuns, dressed in white, black and purple habits and wearing crosses around their necks, also wore black masks with the letters “MAGA” on them, were in the front row of the Trump rally.

One nun held a bible in her hands, pictures show, while others held rosaries. (RELATED: Biden Has 52% Of The Catholic Vote, Poll Finds)

Nuns wearing masks displaying Trump's MAGA slogan listen as US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio on October 24, 2020.  (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The nuns can be seen applauding throughout the president’s speech, as Twitter users noted.

