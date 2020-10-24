Illinois Police Officer Who Allegedly Shot A Teenager During A Traffic Stop In ‘Self Defense‘ Fired For ‘Multiple’ Violations

An Illinois police officer was fired after fatally shooting a black teenager during a Tuesday night traffic stop, NBC Chicago reported Friday.

Marcellis Stinnette, 19, was fatally shot while he sat in the passenger seat of 20-year-old Tafara Williams’s vehicle in Waukegan, Illinois, late Tuesday night, NBC Chicago reported.

The officer was fired for “multiple policy and procedure violations,” said Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles, NBC Chicago reported. Officials said Stinnette and Williams fled in a vehicle after they were approached by officers.

This is only the beginning. We WILL get full justice for Tafara Williams and Marcellis Stinnette!! #SayHerName #SayHisNamehttps://t.co/DrtwYDi0r1 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 24, 2020

Another officer attempted to approach the vehicle at another intersection, but the car reportedly reversed before he could get to it, NBC Chicago reported.

The officer then discharged his firearm “in self defense,” according to officials, NBC Chicago reported. Stinnette was fatally shot and Williams sustained injuries.

“I heard the girl. Her hands went up — ‘I’m so sorry, I didn’t mean to do it’ — no gun or nothing,” witness Darrell Mosier said, NBC Chicago reported.

Peaceful protesters demanding answers from officials demonstrated on Thursday, NBC Chicago reported. (RELATED: Marcellis Stinnette’s Family Pleads For Residents To Peacefully Protest In Wake Of Police Shooting)

Police said no weapons were in the vehicle, NBC Chicago reported. Illinois State Police and the FBI will investigate the incident before referring it off to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“The FBI is aware of the death of Marcellis Stinnette and will review all available facts of the incident to determine if a federal response is warranted,” FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson said, NBC News reported.

Ben Crump, the attorney representing Jacob Blake and the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, will represent Williams, NBC Chicago reported.

The Waukegan Police Department did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

