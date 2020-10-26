Along with the presidency, Republicans are battling to retain control of the Senate this election cycle. One of the most critical races this year is the race between incumbent Democratic Michigan Sen. Gary Peters and Republican candidate John James. Current polling reports that Peters is leading James, but the race has tightened significantly in the past few weeks.
GOP Senatorial Candidate John James Might Be On The Verge Of Shocking Democrats In Michigan
Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
Hayden Daniel Deputy Editor
Font Size: