Hillary Duff Shares Life-Changing News: ‘We Are Growing!’

Hillary Duff lit up social media with the exciting news that she and husband Matthew Koma are expecting again.
“We are growing!!!” the 33-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram, along with a .gif showing off her baby bump. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Sunday. “Mostly me.” (RELATED: Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Share Life-Changing News)
Koma also shared the news on his social media account and captioned his post, “lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 – 2021.” (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)
It all comes after the “Lizzie McGuire” star revealed last May that then-boyfriend Koma had asked her “to be his wife” while she shared a snap of the engagement ring.
Duff announced that she and Koma had welcomed the birth of their first daughter together in October 2018.
As previously reported, Duff made headlines when news broke that the pair were expecting with another post on her social media account.
“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” the Disney star exclaimed.
She also has an 8-year-old son, Luca Cruz, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.