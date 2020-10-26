Hillary Duff Shares Life-Changing News: ‘We Are Growing!’

Hillary Duff lit up social media with the exciting news that she and husband Matthew Koma are expecting again.

“We are growing!!!” the 33-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram, along with a .gif showing off her baby bump. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Sunday. “Mostly me.” (RELATED: Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Share Life-Changing News)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Oct 24, 2020 at 8:28am PDT

Koma also shared the news on his social media account and captioned his post, “lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 – 2021.” (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

It all comes after the “Lizzie McGuire” star revealed last May that then-boyfriend Koma had asked her “to be his wife” while she shared a snap of the engagement ring.

Duff announced that she and Koma had welcomed the birth of their first daughter together in October 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix) on Oct 24, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT

As previously reported, Duff made headlines when news broke that the pair were expecting with another post on her social media account.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” the Disney star exclaimed.

She also has an 8-year-old son, Luca Cruz, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.