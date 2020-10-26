Mazie Hirono Says ‘Hell No’ On Senate Floor While Casting Vote Against Amy Coney Barrett

Democratic Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono said “hell no” while casting her vote against Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

A Republican-majority Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by a 52-48 margin Monday night.

While the roll-call vote was being conducted, Hirono could be seen walking up to the table and entering her vote against Barrett by saying “hell no” while putting her thumb down.

WATCH:

Hirono, who strongly opposed Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation in 2018, asked Barrett during Senate Judiciary Committee hearings earlier this month if the judge had ever “made unwanted requests for sexual favors.”

“Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?” Hirono asked, to which Barrett answered, “No, Senator Hirono.” (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Predicts Democrats Have ‘Learned Their Lesson’ From Kavanaugh Debacle)

Every Republican except Maine Sen. Susan Collins ended up voting for Barrett’s confirmation, while every Democrat voted against it. Justice Clarence Thomas is set to administer the oath to swear in the court’s newest associate justice during a White House ceremony at 9 p.m. Monday night.