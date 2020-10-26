Amy Coney Barrett Officially Confirmed To The Supreme Court, Headed To White House To Be Sworn In

The U.S. Senate officially confirmed Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in a Monday night vote.

The vote was 52-48. The only Republican to vote against Barrett’s confirmation was Maine Sen. Susan Collins. Every Democrat opposed Barrett’s confirmation. Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was on the fence about how she was going to vote but ended up voting in favor of Barrett’s confirmation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance Barrett’s nomination to the Senate floor for a full confirmation vote. The vote was 12-0 with zero Democrats present. Democrats on the committee boycotted the committee vote on Barrett and instead filled their seats in the committee with life-sized posters of people who could be hurt if the Affordable Care Act were to be repealed.

Democrats have continued to say that if Barrett is confirmed, she will be the one to give the deciding vote on repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Justice Clarence Thomas will reportedly swear in Barrett to the Supreme Court later Monday night at the White House. Barrett will be replacing the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87 on September 18 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. (RELATED: Protesters Interrupt Chuck Schumer During Amy Coney Barrett Boycott Speech)

Barrett’s first day as a Supreme Court Justice will be Tuesday after she is sworn in at the White House.