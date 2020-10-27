Demonstrators Gather Outside The Supreme Court Ahead Of The Senate Vote To Confirm Amy Coney Barrett

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Around 50 people participated in demonstrations leading up to the Senate vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday evening.

Demonstrators included women dressed as handmaids, abortion advocates holding up hangers, members of the pro-life organization Students for Life, and a handful of Trump and Biden supporters. A few people gathered to sing worship songs and to pray before the Senate voting process began.

A few of the demonstrators verbally clashed with each other, though the evening remained mostly peaceful. The pro-life advocates and Trump supporters celebrated after hearing that the Senate voted 52-18 to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court.

A Trump supporter called a Biden supporter a “socialist” and after a short spat, the Biden supporter turned away to leave and gave the Trump supporter a Nazi salute.

“Don’t give me no fuckin’ Nazi salute, I ain’t a fuckin’ socialist bastard like you,” the Trump supporter said.

Pro-life demonstrators chanted “we are the pro-life generation, we will abolish abortion.” Pro-abortion advocates responded, “my body, my choice!” (RELATED: Amy Coney Barrett Officially Confirmed To The Supreme Court, Headed To White House To Be Sworn In)

Students for Life members express their support for Amy Coney Barrett ahead of her Supreme Court nomination in Washington, D.C. on October 26, 2020. (Kaylee Greenlee – Daily Caller News Foundation)

