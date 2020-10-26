Justice Clarence Thomas Swears In Amy Coney Barrett To The Supreme Court

Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath to swear in Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the newest associate justice on the Supreme Court during a Monday night White House ceremony.

The ceremony took place just after 9:00 p.m., shortly after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Barrett by a 52-48 vote. After a brief speech, President Donald Trump introduced Thomas to administer the oath.

WATCH:

“I am grateful for the confidence you have expressed in me, and I pledge to you and to the American people that I will discharge my duties to the very best of my ability,” Barrett said.

The 52-48 Senate vote passed with every Democrat and one Republican — Maine Sen. Susan Collins — voting against confirmation. Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, though she initially opposed nominating a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg so close to the election, decided to vote for Barrett’s ultimate confirmation based on the judge’s qualifications.

Though early October’s Senate Judiciary Committee proceedings were largely polite on both sides, Democratic committee members boycotted the final committee vote Thursday, which went 12-0 to advance the judge’s nomination to the Senate floor confirmation vote. (RELATED: Mazie Hirono Says ‘Hell No’ On Senate Floor While Casting Vote Against Barrett)

News broke earlier Monday that Thomas would administer the oath to Barrett at the White House should Barrett get confirmed. Thomas is widely considered the most staunchly conservative of the court’s nine justices.

Barrett will take a second oath Tuesday from Chief Justice John Roberts, at which point she will become an official associate Supreme Court justice.