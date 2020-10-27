Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Flips Off Trump Supporters As He Speeds Along I-10

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins repeatedly flipped drivers off while weaving in and out of a several miles-long caravan on I-10 in support of President Donald Trump.

Hopkins was on his way to State Farm Stadium in his black Ferrari on Oct. 25 in preparation for the Arizona Cardinals game. Hopkins appeared to lift both middle fingers as he drove in and out of the pro-Trump line of cars on Arizona’s I-10, according to Fox 11.

Caravan participants reported the interaction Sunday, claiming that the athlete had driven recklessly, the outlet reported. Several witnesses posted photos of Hopkins raising both middle fingers while driving by. (RELATED: Suspect Charged With Hate Crime For Attacking Black Pro-Trump Free Speech Rally Organizer)

Caravan participants noted that recognized Hopkins after seeing that the Ferrari driver was wearing the same shirt that Hopkins was photographed wearing upon his arrival at the stadium, according to azcentral.

Deandre Hopkins flipped off a bunch of Trump supporters on his way to the stadium then put up 10 catches for 100 yards and a TD. Legend. pic.twitter.com/L1m2aijJfN — Dylan (@dyllyp) October 26, 2020

Hundreds of Trump supporters have taken to their vehicles to participate in parades in support of the president on Valley highways, including I-17, Loop 101, the 202, and I-10, according to Fox 10.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it would comment this week on the legality of vehicle caravans, azcentral reported. Recent pro-Trump caravans have involved hundreds of vehicles driving on freeways below the speed limit and potentially creating traffic jams.