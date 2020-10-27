Mass Rioting And Looting In Philadelphia Following Police Shooting

Mass looting and rioting began Tuesday night in Philadelphia, marking the second night of riots following the Monday death of Walter Wallace Jr.

A video taken by Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott showed looters raiding a Five Below store. Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer was beaten by rioters because he was filming inside the store. The video showed several men surrounding Schaffer and punching him repeatedly. (RELATED: ‘Looting Is Not A Protest, It Is A Crime’: Joe Biden Issues Statement On Philadelphia Police Shooting)

Mass looting across the river and @ElijahSchaffer just got beaten up for filming. This is inside the Five Below store. Police are in the same parking lot near the Walmart, but there seem to be too many looters pic.twitter.com/CZeIiMokJa — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 28, 2020

Another video showed looters inside of a Dollar Tree, which was destroyed. Police were reportedly on the scene, but there were not enough officers to handle the large number of looters, who continued arriving in cars.

Looting and destruction continues across the street at the Dollar Tree. There’s simply not enough officers, and people keep arriving in cars to loot pic.twitter.com/dthWZ6qd5d — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 28, 2020

Police were guarding a nearby Walmart after it was looted, Townhall reporter Julio Rosas said. Police eventually abandoned the Walmart and looters returned to continue taking merchandise, Talcott reported.

Stores being looted in Philadelphia while police are guarding the Walmart that was looted earlier. pic.twitter.com/R84NUaPk4W — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 28, 2020

The Walmart and Five Below are being re-looted after police left the area pic.twitter.com/IRVdhHGXLb — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 28, 2020

The rioting began Monday night after a police-involved shooting in Philadelphia. Police shot Walter Wallace Jr. multiple times after they reported that he approached them with a knife and ignored multiple orders to drop the weapon. Wallace was taken to the hospital after he was shot and later died. Wallace’s family said that he was having a mental health crisis and asked why officers didn’t use a taser instead.

More than 30 people were arrested during riots Monday night. At least one police car was set on fire, businesses were looted and 30 officers sustained injuries after rioters threw rocks and bricks at police. The National Guard was deployed to assist local law enforcement in quelling the unrest.

This is a developing story.