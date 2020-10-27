Editorial

REPORT: Kylin Hill Is Done Playing For Mississippi State, Will Prepare For The NFL Draft

Sep 26, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Kylin Hill (8) celebrates with cornerback Martin Emerson (1) following a 44-34 win against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Kylin Hill’s time playing for Mississippi State has reportedly come to an end.

According to AL.com, the superstar running back isn’t “expected” to play again for the Bulldogs, and will instead focus on preparing for the 2021 NFL draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hill didn’t play against Texas A&M, and didn’t appear likely to play against Alabama, according to the same report.

 

The hits just keep coming for Mike Leach and company down in Starkville. It’s hard to imagine how much worse things could really get.

The Bulldogs started off hot with a monster win against LSU to open the season, and then all hell has seemingly broken loose since.

 

Now, the best player on the team isn’t expected to suit up ever again for the Bulldogs. Again, I’m not really sure how this situation could get worse.

Mike Leach has tons of problems to deal with, and he plays Alabama this weekend without one of the best running backs in America!

 

He’s going to need any and all luck that he can find. What an incredibly rough time to be a fan of MSU.