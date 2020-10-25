Alabama Opens As A 33-Point Favorite Over Mississippi State

Alabama is expected to destroy Mississippi State this upcoming Saturday.

Circa released spreads for the games Saturday, and the Crimson Tide are favored by a staggering 33 points over Mike Leach’s Bulldogs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

College Football ????

Week 9 Opening Lines pic.twitter.com/rXARKBAPcW — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) October 25, 2020

That’s such a wildly disrespectful spread to Mike Leach that you almost have to just sit back and laugh.

What other kind of reaction can you even have? MSU went from upsetting LSU in their first game to being 33-point underdogs against Alabama a month later.

Life sure comes at you fast!

Unfortunately for my guy Mike Leach, I’m not sure this game will be close. Everything on paper suggests that Alabama is going to boat race MSU off of the field.

After what we’ve seen out of Alabama and Mississippi State so far this season, it might not be close by the time the first quarter is over.

You can catch the game at 7:00 EST on ESPN. Let us know who you think will win in the comments.