REPORT: Wisconsin Vs. Nebraska Might Not Be Played As Coronavirus Issues Grow

UPDATE: The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has reported that the game might be called off over Wisconsin’s positivity rate nearing the 5% threshold.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska might not happen this Saturday.

According to a tweet from Jeff Potrykus, the highly-anticipated matchup “may not be played.” Potrykus didn’t add any more details other than “stay tuned.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Badgers game at Nebraska may not be played. Stay tuned. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 27, 2020

In case any of you are wondering how I feel right about now, the video below should do a great job of summing it up.

We’ve officially reached the brink. Of all the schools that had to have an epic collapse this football season with coronavirus, why did it have to be Wisconsin?

So far, we’ve lost Graham Mertz to coronavirus, Chase Wolf reportedly has it and now nobody even knows if the Nebraska game is going to happen.

If our roster is slammed with coronavirus, then our season is more or less cooked. If we can’t play for the next 21 days, then how the hell are we going to win the B1G?

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them, but it seems like we’ve officially reached the worst point any college football team has faced all season. This is truly just brutal.