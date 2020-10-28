REPORT: Daryl Morey To Sign 5-Year Deal As President Of Philadelphia 76ers

Former Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey will reportedly sign a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers to oversee the franchise’s basketball operations.

Morey’s deal as President of the 76ers will last for five years, according to a report published Wednesday by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: Former Rockets GM Daryl Morey will sign a five-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers as soon as this weekend to run the franchise’s basketball operations. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 28, 2020

Talks between Morey and the 76ers reportedly began just after the former general manager exited Houston. (RELATED: REPORT: Chinese Broadcaster Seemingly Throws Shade At Daryl Morey’s Exit)

“Conversations with the Sixers and Daryl Morey started shortly after his departure from Houston, escalated in recent days and will culminate with Morey becoming the Sixers new President, sources tell ESPN,” Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Twitter. “Doc Rivers and Morey have a strong relationship and history together.”

The news that Morey would be stepping away from his role as general manager of the Houston Rockets came earlier in October.

“For me, it was just a great run,” Morey told ESPN at the time. “Personally, the timing worked for me. My youngest son just graduated from high school, and it was just the right time to see what’s next with family and other potential things in the future. It just felt like the right time.”