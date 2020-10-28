Florida Gators Have 6 More Cases Of Coronavirus

The Florida Gators have six more cases of coronavirus on the football team.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the Gators reported six more positive cases this week that were found in testing starting Tuesday of last week through this Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Gators report six more positive COVID-19 tests in football, along with six additional UF athletes: https://t.co/M4M8Y4vIlk pic.twitter.com/FOU27kBRI7 — Edgar Thompson (@osgators) October 27, 2020

While having six more cases of coronavirus isn’t ideal, the good news for fans of the Gators is that the game against Missouri is going to happen Saturday.

Head coach Dan Mullen already said the Gators will have the necessary players in order to take the field after being off for the past two weeks because of coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Gators Football (@gatorsfb) on Oct 27, 2020 at 4:44pm PDT

I honestly feel bad for the Gators and fans of the program. Their last game was a loss to Texas A&M, and then all hell broke loose with coronavirus.

The game this Saturday against the Tigers will be the first time the Gators have been back on the field since Oct. 10.

That’s simply a brutal amount of time to wait between games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Gators Football (@gatorsfb) on Oct 10, 2020 at 10:46am PDT

Hopefully, Florida’s issues are behind them, and they’re ready to roll the rest of 2020. They’re one of the best teams in America. We need them playing!