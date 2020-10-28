Hillary Clinton To Vote As Member Of New York Electoral College, Despite Wanting To Abolish It

2016 Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton said Wednesday during an interview that she will represent New York as an electoral college voter in the 2020 election.

The former Secretary of State and Senator told a SiriusXM radio show, “Signal Boost,” that she is an elector in New York in a Wednesday interview. “I’m sure I’ll get to vote for Joe [Biden] and [Sen. Kamala Harris] in New York. So, that’s pretty exciting,” Clinton told the show, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: 6 Days Out — Here’s Where The Election Stands)

In 2017, Clinton told CNN that it was time to abolish the electoral college. “I think it needs to be eliminated,” she said at the time. “I’d like to see us move beyond it, yes.” Now, she will be one of 538 electors, likely casting a vote for the Biden-Harris ticket, who are overwhelmingly likely to win New York.

The 2016 Presidential election saw seven “faithless electors,” which are electors who did not vote for the candidate that received a plurality of votes in their state. Five electors from Washington and Hawaii defected from Clinton, while two Texas electors voted for John Kasich and Ron Paul instead of Trump. The Supreme Court ruled this summer that states can require electors to vote in line with their state’s voters.