Latest Poll Shows Biden Opening Gargantuan 17 Point Lead Over Trump In Wisconsin

The latest polls show former Vice President Joe Biden holding a large advantage over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin and extending his lead in Michigan with less than a week to go before Election Day.

Both states factor heavily into Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien’s projected three paths to electoral college victory.

Data published Wednesday by The Washington Post and ABC showed Biden leading Trump by 17 points among likely voters in Wisconsin (57-40), while the Ipsos/Reuters poll — also published Wednesday — gives Biden a 9 point advantage among likely voters in the same state. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Increases Campaign Ad Spending, Focuses On Critical Battleground States)

Biden’s lead in Michigan is smaller but still significant. WaPo/ABC showed him leading 51-44, while Ipsos/Reuters listed the split as 53-44 in favor of the former vice president.

The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Biden’s lead in Wisconsin to be 7.8 points — up more than 3 points from just a week ago — while his lead in Michigan is up just over a point across the same timeframe and currently sits at 8.7 points. Biden leads Trump nationally by 7.2 points, according to the average.

A survey published Monday by the University of Wisconsin showed Biden holding additional advantages among early Rust Belt voters.

That data showed 75, 87, and 73 percent of respective early voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin supported Biden, with Trump holding advantages among voters who planned cast ballots in person on Election Day in those same states (57, 59, 57).