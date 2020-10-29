‘Avatar’ Shares Photo Of Kate Winslet Filming Underwater For The Sequel

“Avatar” has dropped a look at Kate Winslet filming for the highly-anticipated sequel.

The film’s official Twitter account tweeted a photo of Winslet filming underwater for “Avatar 2,” and it looks like a complex shoot. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The tweet quoted a comment Winslet made to The Hollywood Reporter about how she’s had to hold her breath for more than seven minutes at times. Check it out below.

From Kate Winslet’s recent interview in @THR: “I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.” pic.twitter.com/ZYAmZdNgHS — Avatar (@officialavatar) October 26, 2020

That’s an absurd shooting situation for Winslet and everyone involved. For those of you who might not know, the first “Avatar” was known for its wild special effects.

Judging from this photo of Winslet, the sequel is going to carry that same kind of energy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avatar (@avatar) on Oct 19, 2020 at 8:01am PDT

Also, I can’t imagine having to hold my breath for more than seven minutes. I honestly don’t think I could do it.

That sounds like something I’d expect out of Delta Force operators. Yet, Winslet has apparently done it while filming “Avatar 2.”

If that’s not impressive, then I don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avatar (@avatar) on Sep 23, 2020 at 10:18am PDT

“Avatar 2” should set the box office on fire when it comes out in 2022, and I can’t wait to see what we get out of James Cameron. I have no doubt that it’s going to be electric. For those of you who haven’t seen the original, you should check it out.

Trust me, it’s a very fun ride.