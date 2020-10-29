Editorial

‘Avatar’ Shares Photo Of Kate Winslet Filming Underwater For The Sequel

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 14: Actress Kate Winslet attends "The Dressmaker" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 14, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

“Avatar” has dropped a look at Kate Winslet filming for the highly-anticipated sequel.

The film’s official Twitter account tweeted a photo of Winslet filming underwater for “Avatar 2,” and it looks like a complex shoot. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The tweet quoted a comment Winslet made to The Hollywood Reporter about how she’s had to hold her breath for more than seven minutes at times. Check it out below.

That’s an absurd shooting situation for Winslet and everyone involved. For those of you who might not know, the first “Avatar” was known for its wild special effects.

Judging from this photo of Winslet, the sequel is going to carry that same kind of energy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Avatar (@avatar) on

Also, I can’t imagine having to hold my breath for more than seven minutes. I honestly don’t think I could do it.

That sounds like something I’d expect out of Delta Force operators. Yet, Winslet has apparently done it while filming “Avatar 2.”

If that’s not impressive, then I don’t know what is.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Avatar (@avatar) on

“Avatar 2” should set the box office on fire when it comes out in 2022, and I can’t wait to see what we get out of James Cameron. I have no doubt that it’s going to be electric. For those of you who haven’t seen the original, you should check it out.

Trust me, it’s a very fun ride.