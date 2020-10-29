Bret Baier: Twitter Censorship Of CBP Chief ‘Could Actually Move Some Votes’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier told “Bill Hemmer Reports” that Twitter’s censorship of Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan for tweeting about a border wall “could actually move some voters” in next week’s election.

The social media giant reportedly suspended the CBP chief for a tweet that claimed that “every mile” of the wall “helps us stop gang members, murderers, sexual predators, and drugs from entering” the country.

“It’s a fact, walls work,” Morgan wrote in the tweet, which also included a video of border wall being built.

Twitter’s action came a day after CEO Jack Dorsey and other Big Tech leaders testified before the Senate Commerce Committee to answer for their censorship of the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

Asked by Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer where such censorship ends, Baier suggested it could be an issue in the election, particularly among independent voters.

“Listen, I believe this could actually move some votes in the closing days,” Baier said. “I think that the censorship issue is something that independents have a problem with. And they really fear that that is a big issue that they are not getting, you know, that somebody is getting shut down for something as innocuous as talking about the border wall.”

Baier went on to bring up journalist Glenn Greenwald’s resignation from The Intercept, an outlet he co-founded, for insisting he remove portions of a report that were critical of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“I do think that the story overall does resonate with people who have a problem with censorship in general,” said Baier. (RELATED: ‘Really Weird People’: Josh Hawley Rips Power Of Big Tech’s ‘Modern-Day Aristocracy’ To Suppress Speech)

Echoing Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s assessment earlier in the week, Baier said that the Hunter Biden story itself probably won’t “move a ton of votes,” but suggested it is yet unknown whether it will move any at all.