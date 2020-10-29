Chelsea Handler Admits She Asked Gov. Andrew Cuomo On A Date, He Never Got Back To Her

Comedian Chelsea Handler revealed she recently asked Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on a date.

Handler admitted that he never got back to her after he said yes during Wednesday’s episode of “The View.”

“First of all, he’s like a big giant,” Handler said on the show. “He came in like the Incredible Hulk.”

“We needed somebody to come on the scene, we were so dehydrated for real leadership that when he came on the scene, you know, looking like this big Italian hunk … ‘wear a mask.’ I was like ‘I’ll wear a mask, I’ll put a mask on every part of my body. I wanna flatten your curve and you can flatten my curve and then we can both apex together.'”

Handler then revealed that she had been ghosted by Gov. Cuomo after she asked him on a date. (RELATED: ‘I’m Eligible’: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Reminds Everyone He’s Single After Being Named NY’s ‘Most Desirable Man’ In Poll)

“I do want you to follow up on something with him for me ladies if you wouldn’t mind,”Handler said. “I did have a conversation with Cuomo a few months ago and I did ask him out on a date and he did say ‘yes’ and then I never heard from him.”

After Cuomo’s efforts to really let people know he’s single, he’s not even going to go out on a date with someone who asked him? That’s kind of rude. Cuomo reminded everyone he was single back in May after he was voted New York’s “most desirable man.”

Maybe “The View” hosts will be able to get to the bottom of this mystery.