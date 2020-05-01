‘I’m Eligible’: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Reminds Everyone He’s Single After Being Named NY’s ‘Most Desirable Man’ In Poll

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reminded everyone that he’s “eligible” after being named New York’s “most desirable man” in a poll.

Andrew and his brother Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor, have been recently named the most desirable men in New York in a survey conducted by professional matchmaker Maureen Tara Nelson, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight.

The governor appeared on 1010 WINS in an interview with Susan Richard where he reminded everyone that he is, in fact, single.

“Well, Susan, I did not see that, but now that you raise that, [about] most-wanted eligibility, my brother is married, I am not married, so I don’t think he would qualify as eligible,” Andrew said. “However, I am eligible.”

“Well, I just want to say we are both single Sagittariuses from Queens,” Richard responded. “I’m just saying.” (RELATED: Petition Created To Have Dr. Anthony Fauci Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’)

“Sounds good to me,” Andrew added. “It all started in Queens​.”

Andrew is not the only public official who has gained notoriety with the masses during the coronavirus pandemic. A petition to have Dr. Anthony Fauci named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” went viral in early April.

“His comforting and intelligent demeanor has helped to lessen our national anxiety,” the petition said. “He speaks truth to power, a strength few have at this time. His kind face and manner of speaking bring calm during the storm. For sapiophiles and many others, he is the definitive Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.”