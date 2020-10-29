Ice Cube Doubles Down On Why He’s Working With President Donald Trump

Rapper Ice Cube defended his decision to work with President Donald Trump yet again.

Ice Cube spoke about his work with Trump and his “Contract With Black America” during Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”

TONIGHT: @icecube is here to talk about his Contract With Black America. pic.twitter.com/zWEjfDWATT — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 29, 2020

Ice Cube emphasized that by working with Trump he had not picked a political side, but had worked to find a way to get the job done.

“I put out a plan, both campaigns wanted to talk to me about it, and I was eager to talk to both campaigns,” Ice Cube told Noah, according to Fox News. “I’m done playing this politic game, joining sides,” he told the host during Wednesday’s episode. “To me, that doesn’t get the job done. You know, what gets the job done is to try to make a deal with whoever is in power and hopefully they see what we’re going through.”

The rapper claimed people calling him a Trump supporter were just wrong. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Works With Ice Cube On Criminal Justice Initiative Despite Anti-Semitic Comments)

“I’m going to always speak the truth and that’s the problem,” Ice Cube continued, the outlet reported. “I understand the game. I don’t mind people taking shots at me because I talk to both sides of the aisle, but always believe this is a non-partisan issue. I’ve been saying ‘bipartisan’ but it’s really a non-partisan issue. No matter what side of the fence you’re on, it’s time for both sides to come together and solve this problem.”

The Trump administration has chosen to work with Ice Cube despite an alleged history of anti-Semitism. The president’s reelection campaign did not respond when asked by the Daily Caller whether the allegations of anti-Semitism against Ice Cube concerned them.