Former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler Shares Jack Nicklaus’ Endorsement Of President Trump

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler shared an endorsement of President Donald Trump Wednesday to his Instagram.

Cutler’s endorsement comes less than a week from election day. The former Miami Dolphins star shared legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus endorsement.

View this post on Instagram Never a doubt A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram) on Oct 28, 2020 at 7:54pm PDT

“Never a doubt,” Cutler captioned the Instagram post.

Nicklaus‘ post revealed he had cast his vote for Trump and encouraged others to do the same if they didn’t want the country to “evolve into a socialist America.” Nicklaus claimed he learned to look past Trump’s tweets. (RELATED: Jack Nicklaus Says He Voted For Donald Trump, Encourages Others To If They Don’t Want The Country To ‘Evolve Into Socialist America’)

“This is not a personality contest; it’s about patriotism, policies and the people they impact,” Nicklaus’ statement said. “His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear.”

“I know we are a few days away from Nov. 3 and election day, but I am certain many of you have not yet made up your minds,” Nicklaus’ statement continued. “But if we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another 4 years. I certainly have and have already cast my vote for him!”