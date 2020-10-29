Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Tie The Knot At Intimate Ceremony

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married after they tied the knot at an intimate ceremony during the pandemic.

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the organization Meals on Wheels America captioned its post Thursday. The comments were noted by People magazine.

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica," the post added. "Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio."

It comes after the “Saturday Night Live” star and “Avengers” actress first shared that there were engaged back in May last year after dating for two years.

In October last year, the 35-year-old actress revealed that Jost really “killed it” with his proposal.

“It was surprising — he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,” Johansson joked. “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still a beautiful moment.”