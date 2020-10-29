Trump Pans Supreme Court Decision To Allow Pennsylvania To Tally Mail-In Ballots For 3 Days After Election

President Donald Trump condemned the Supreme Court’s de facto decision to allow Pennsylvania to continue tallying mail-in ballots for three days past the Nov. 3 election.

Trump’s comments on Twitter came hours after the Supreme Court declined to hear a case contesting Pennsylvania’s policy of allowing votes to be tallied after election day, de facto upholding a lower court’s decision in favor of the policy, as reported by CNN. Trump argued the decision will allow Democrats to “steal this election.” The results of the Nov. 3 election are expected by some to be hotly contested in court, regardless of the result.

A 3 day extension for Pennsylvania is a disaster for our Nation, and for Pennsylvania itself. The Democrats are trying to steal this Election. We have to get out and VOTE in even larger numbers. The Great Red Wave is coming!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2020

Election experts predict Pennsylvania and Florida will be the deciding factors in the election. Former Florida U.S. Attorney Kendall Coffey expects the aftermath of the election to play out similarly to George Bush’s contest with Al Gore in 2000. While the litigation in 2000 centered on recounting votes, Coffey told the Daily Caller the lawsuits expected in 2020 will be focused on mail-in ballots and which ones are valid to be counted. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Giuliani Explains How He Claims He Verified Hunter Biden’s Laptop)

The Supreme Court followed up its Pennsylvania decision with a ruling that North Carolina may count its ballots up to nine days after the election. The conservative majority was split on the decision, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh siding with their liberal colleagues.