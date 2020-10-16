Former US Attorney Explains How Trump & Biden’s Election Lawsuits Will Play Out

Regardless of who appears to have won the presidency on November 4th, the loser is almost certain to start litigation across the country to contest the result.

Former Florida U.S. Attorney Kendall Coffey sat down with Daily Caller White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom to discuss Florida and Pennsylvania, the two states he believes will be central to the final result of the election. Coffey says the contest in Florida is likely to be even more hotly contested than in 2000, when the outcome in the state push President George W. Bush to victory.

But while the litigation in 2000 centered on recounting votes, Coffey says the lawsuits expected in 2020 will be focused on mail-in ballots, specifically which ones are valid to be counted. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Giuliani Explains How He Claims He Verified Hunter Biden’s Laptop)

