Ivanka Wows On Her Birthday In Jaw-Dropping Navy Blue Coat Dress In Wisconsin

Ivanka Trump truly wowed on her birthday Friday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping coat dress while on the campaign trail in Wisconsin.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve navy blue number that went down to her knees as she headlined a “Make America Great Again!” event for President Donald Trump’s reelection efforts in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the striking look with loose hair and navy blue high heels. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Earlier in the day, Ivanka shined in a black jacket and tan pants during a fundraising event in Detroit, Michigan.

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.

Happy Birthday!