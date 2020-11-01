Editorial

Cam Dantzler Suffers Scary Injury Against The Packers

Vikings Injury (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1322971051257745411)

Vikings Injury (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1322971051257745411)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Cam Dantzler suffered a scary injury Sunday against the Packers.

During the game against Green Bay, Dantzler attempted to make a tackle when he appeared to get his head hit by a teammate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the play below.

According to Tom Pelissero, Dantzler was taken away on the medical cart after being strapped onto a gurney.

Obviously, there aren’t a ton of details about the injury right now, but it looked like it was his head or neck.

All we know for sure is that it looks incredibly serious. They don’t strap a guy onto a gurney for a rolled ankle.

They do it when they need to stabilize them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cameron Dantzler (@camdantzler3) on

Let’s hope the Vikings rookie makes a quick recovery and it’s not too serious.