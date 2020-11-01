Cam Dantzler Suffers Scary Injury Against The Packers

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Cam Dantzler suffered a scary injury Sunday against the Packers.

During the game against Green Bay, Dantzler attempted to make a tackle when he appeared to get his head hit by a teammate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the play below.

#Vikings rookie CB Cam Dantzler was taken off the field. All the players were around him as he was taken off. Here’s the injury.pic.twitter.com/VQrtSJR1BH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 1, 2020

According to Tom Pelissero, Dantzler was taken away on the medical cart after being strapped onto a gurney.

Dantzler was trying to make a tackle when he took an inadvertent thigh to the head from teammate Anthony Harris. They’re strapping him down and trying to get him onto a gurney. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2020

Obviously, there aren’t a ton of details about the injury right now, but it looked like it was his head or neck.

All we know for sure is that it looks incredibly serious. They don’t strap a guy onto a gurney for a rolled ankle.

They do it when they need to stabilize them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Dantzler (@camdantzler3) on Aug 18, 2020 at 5:50pm PDT

Let’s hope the Vikings rookie makes a quick recovery and it’s not too serious.